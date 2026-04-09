AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$24.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$35.50 to C$39.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

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AutoCanada Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$20.22 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$14.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.71.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.33%.The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

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AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru. The majority of revenue is generated in the new-vehicles sales segment.

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