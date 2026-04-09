Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Trading Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 10,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.06.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 844.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,146,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,053,000 after purchasing an additional 130,781 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Growth Opportunities ETF (CNBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global stocks related to cannabis and hemp. The fund also invests in derivatives with similar characteristics. CNBS was launched on Jul 23, 2019 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

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