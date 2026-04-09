Investors Buy Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

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Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price objective on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

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Five9 Company Profile

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Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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