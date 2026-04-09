Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $129.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 681.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $78.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,408. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 14.0% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 18.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 96,514 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.