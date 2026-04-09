Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$167.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.08. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

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Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.47 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 37.72%. Analysts predict that Quarterhill will post 0.0200567 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill’s platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill’s platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently.

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