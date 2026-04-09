Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives $19.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.9444.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,389,716.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,176,246 shares in the company, valued at $18,831,698.46. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $75,741.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,299.68. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 1,397,311 shares of company stock valued at $27,242,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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