Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.7390. 476,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 338,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.7050.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orezone Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orezone Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Orezone Gold Stock Up 2.0%

Orezone Gold Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

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Orezone Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based gold producer and developer listed on the OTCMKTS under the ticker ORZCF. The company focuses on bringing its flagship Bomboré gold project in Burkina Faso into full-scale commercial operation. Orezone Gold’s corporate office is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on both North American and international exchanges.

Orezone Gold’s primary activities include exploration, project development, and mining operations. The company holds a 90% interest in the Bomboré licence, with the government of Burkina Faso retaining a 10% carried interest.

Further Reading

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