Newmont (TSE:NGT) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$115.79 and last traded at C$116.00. 293,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 240,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$117.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGT. DZ Bank raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.00.

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Newmont Trading Down 1.1%

Newmont Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69.

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Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

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