GoldMining (GLDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0303) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

GoldMining Stock Up 3.3%

GLDG opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.06 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.24. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GoldMining by 1,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,828,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,734,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoldMining by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107,605 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GoldMining by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 751,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 584,705 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GoldMining by 396.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 370,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GoldMining by 204.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 264,400 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLDG

About GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

GoldMining Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and advancement of precious metal projects in the Americas. Publicly traded on the NYSE American under the symbol GLDG, the company targets high-quality gold assets with the potential for significant resource expansion. GoldMining seeks to identify projects at various stages, from early exploration to advanced development, and apply systematic drilling and metallurgical testing to enhance their economic prospects.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a diversified suite of properties across North and South America.

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