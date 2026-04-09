AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Research Coverage Started at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for AtlasClear’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

AtlasClear Stock Up 1.3%

ATCH stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. AtlasClear has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Get AtlasClear alerts:

AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. AtlasClear had a return on equity of 90.79% and a net margin of 12.08%.

Institutional Trading of AtlasClear

Key Headlines Impacting AtlasClear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCH. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AtlasClear during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AtlasClear in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtlasClear in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtlasClear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtlasClear by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting AtlasClear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on ATCH with a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target — institutional validation that likely supported demand for the shares. Coverage Initiated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on ATCH with a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target — institutional validation that likely supported demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress: AtlasClear began onboarding a third introducing broker‑dealer and executed a clearing agreement with a fourth via Wilson‑Davis, expanding potential revenue channels for its clearing and custody platform. Onboarding and Clearing Agreement

Operational progress: AtlasClear began onboarding a third introducing broker‑dealer and executed a clearing agreement with a fourth via Wilson‑Davis, expanding potential revenue channels for its clearing and custody platform. Positive Sentiment: Management tone: CEO emphasized a tech‑enabled clearing platform, ~84% revenue growth and a plan for a Wyoming bank at a recent conference — narrative that supports a growth story and investor confidence. CEO Conference Remarks

Management tone: CEO emphasized a tech‑enabled clearing platform, ~84% revenue growth and a plan for a Wyoming bank at a recent conference — narrative that supports a growth story and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst forecasts: Litchfield Hills published detailed quarterly/annual EPS estimates (mostly ($0.01) per quarter; FY2026 $0.02; FY2027 ($0.05)). These provide a baseline for expectations but assume modest near‑term losses. MarketBeat Analyst Estimates

Analyst forecasts: Litchfield Hills published detailed quarterly/annual EPS estimates (mostly ($0.01) per quarter; FY2026 $0.02; FY2027 ($0.05)). These provide a baseline for expectations but assume modest near‑term losses. Negative Sentiment: Profitability risk: Litchfield Hills’ FY2027 projection of a $0.05/share loss signals a multi‑quarter path to consistent profitability, which could cap upside absent faster client ramp or margin improvement. MarketBeat Analyst Estimates

AtlasClear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtlasClear, Inc (NYSE American: ATCH) is a financial technology and market-services company focused on the execution and clearing of equity-linked derivatives in the United States. Through its registered broker-dealer and clearing subsidiary, Atlas Clearing, LLC, the firm operates a dedicated trading venue for covered warrants and warrant-like instruments. The platform is designed to deliver efficient trade execution, enhanced liquidity and robust price discovery for institutional investors.

The company’s core offerings include proprietary market-making strategies, electronic order matching and centralized post-trade clearing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtlasClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtlasClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.