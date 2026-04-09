Head to Head Analysis: Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Varex Imaging and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 1 1 2 0 2.25 High Tide 1 0 3 1 2.80

Varex Imaging presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%. High Tide has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 164.01%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Varex Imaging.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Varex Imaging and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging -7.92% 8.43% 3.66% High Tide -7.53% 0.58% 0.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Varex Imaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varex Imaging and High Tide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $844.60 million 0.55 -$70.30 million ($1.64) -6.73 High Tide $425.10 million 0.48 -$36.23 million ($0.34) -6.82

High Tide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varex Imaging. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varex Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

High Tide beats Varex Imaging on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varex Imaging

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Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including CT, mammography, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and other diagnostic radiography uses. The Industrial segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray linear accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and coolers for use in security and inspection applications, such as baggage screening at airports, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive testing, irradiation, and inspection in various applications. The company sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About High Tide

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High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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