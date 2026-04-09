Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.0769.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,866,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,661,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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