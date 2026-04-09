Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore raised their price target on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $46.19.

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Intel Trading Up 11.4%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a PE ratio of -736.78, a P/E/G ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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