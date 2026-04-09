Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Receives $12.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

WLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wealthfront to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Wealthfront in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Wealthfront alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wealthfront

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wealthfront Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTH. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

NASDAQ WLTH opened at $10.03 on Monday. Wealthfront has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $96.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million.

Wealthfront Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wealthfront Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealthfront and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.