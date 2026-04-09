Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. 1,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.0250.

Skanska AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45.

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Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

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Skanska AB (publ) is a leading global project development and construction group headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Founded in 1887, the company offers a wide range of services spanning project financing, planning, design, and construction. Skanska’s operations are organized into distinct business streams that work together to deliver integrated solutions for both public and private sector clients.

In its construction segment, Skanska delivers civil engineering and building projects, including health care facilities, schools, commercial offices, residential buildings, and transportation infrastructure.

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