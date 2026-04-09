Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Trading 3.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.81. 1,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Company Profile

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The Strategy Shares Newfound\u002FReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that shifts exposure to global equities regionally or U.S. Treasurys based on momentum and trend. ROMO was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

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