NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lowered by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,265,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 205,472 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 19.0% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $608,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $94.46 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.35.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,201,616 shares of company stock valued at $215,991,407. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. CICC Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, New Street Research dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.25.

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About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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