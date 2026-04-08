Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMR. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $196.00.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $202.92 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $436.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 874,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,097,784.59. This trade represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $165,118.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,766. This represents a 11.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,610. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 185,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Continental General Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 644,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 543,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 494,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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