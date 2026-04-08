Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.43.

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Blackstone Stock Up 0.3%

BX opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 2,868,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,004.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,129,914.25. The trade was a 18.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone closed its flagship opportunistic private credit fund (COF V) at over $10 billion, hitting the hard cap and showing strong investor demand for BX’s credit franchise; this supports future fee revenue and validates strategy execution. Business Wire: Blackstone Closes Fund

Blackstone closed its flagship opportunistic private credit fund (COF V) at over $10 billion, hitting the hard cap and showing strong investor demand for BX’s credit franchise; this supports future fee revenue and validates strategy execution. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone is part of a consortium with Tinicum that agreed a takeover for UK aerospace supplier Senior Plc (~£1.4B), illustrating BX’s continued deal-making and ability to deploy capital in buyouts. Reuters: Senior Plc Takeover

Blackstone is part of a consortium with Tinicum that agreed a takeover for UK aerospace supplier Senior Plc (~£1.4B), illustrating BX’s continued deal-making and ability to deploy capital in buyouts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary argues BX is a discounted opportunity and that valuation compression may mask intact earnings power — useful for long-term investors but not new corporate developments. Seeking Alpha: Discounted Opportunity

Analyst and investor commentary argues BX is a discounted opportunity and that valuation compression may mask intact earnings power — useful for long-term investors but not new corporate developments. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analysis highlights BX’s asset-management scale and dividend yield (≈3.7%), framing the current pullback as a potential buying window for income-oriented investors. Seeking Alpha: Asset Management Thesis

Additional analysis highlights BX’s asset-management scale and dividend yield (≈3.7%), framing the current pullback as a potential buying window for income-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target on BX from $158 to $118 and maintained a neutral rating, signaling reduced near-term upside expectations from a major institutional analyst. AmericanBankingNews: Goldman Lowers PT

Goldman Sachs cut its price target on BX from $158 to $118 and maintained a neutral rating, signaling reduced near-term upside expectations from a major institutional analyst. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $122 and moved to a neutral rating, joining other firms that have trimmed expectations amid BX’s recent share-price decline. Benzinga: Piper Sandler Lowers PT

Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $122 and moved to a neutral rating, joining other firms that have trimmed expectations amid BX’s recent share-price decline. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction reflects a significant six-month selloff (~32% reported) and headlines about “stumbling” shares tied to fund-closing dynamics — investor concern centers on near-term valuation and growth visibility despite the firm’s fundraising wins. Yahoo Finance: Buy, Sell, or Hold

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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