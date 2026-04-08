The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Price

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,267.34. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

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Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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