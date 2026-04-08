Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.28 on April 30th

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 486.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th.

Hello Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

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Hello Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.42. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group’s portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

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