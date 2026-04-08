Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Guggenheim

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

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Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Further Reading

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