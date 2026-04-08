Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09, RTT News reports. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 437.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Xcel Brands’ conference call:

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The company launched multiple influencer-led brands (notably Cesar Millan , Gemma Stafford , Jenny Martinez and upcoming Coco Rocha and Shannon Doherty/Longaberger ), grew portfolio social reach from 5M to 46M , and targets $6M average annual royalties per brand by 2029 (implying a potential $375M gross portfolio value at a 7x royalty multiple).

The company launched multiple influencer-led brands (notably , , and upcoming and ), grew portfolio social reach from , and targets average annual royalties per brand by 2029 (implying a potential gross portfolio value at a 7x royalty multiple). Near-term commercial rollout is underway: licensee wholesale shipments begin in Q1 2026, on-air programming on QVC/HSN starts in Q2, the company is building brand-controlled Amazon stores (starting with Cesar), and Cesar products showed ~1,000 SKUs at Global Pet Expo with retailer orders expected for in-store placement in August.

Near-term commercial rollout is underway: licensee wholesale shipments begin in Q1 2026, on-air programming on starts in Q2, the company is building brand-controlled Amazon stores (starting with Cesar), and Cesar products showed ~1,000 SKUs at Global Pet Expo with retailer orders expected for in-store placement in August. Financials remain challenged: Q4 revenue was $1.17M and full-year revenue $4.94M (down from $8.26M), and GAAP net loss was approximately $17.5M for 2025, driven by divestitures, supplier transitions, and non-recurring losses.

Financials remain challenged: Q4 revenue was and full-year revenue (down from $8.26M), and GAAP net loss was approximately for 2025, driven by divestitures, supplier transitions, and non-recurring losses. Cost actions are yielding improvement — direct operating costs fell ~22% in Q4 and ~33% for the year, overhead run-rate is about $8M , and adjusted EBITDA losses improved to ~ $600k in Q4 and $2.3M for the year (a ~35% YoY EBITDA improvement).

Cost actions are yielding improvement — direct operating costs fell ~22% in Q4 and ~33% for the year, overhead run-rate is about , and adjusted EBITDA losses improved to ~ in Q4 and for the year (a ~35% YoY EBITDA improvement). Liquidity and capital moves include a December 2025 PIPE (~$1.8M), a committed equity facility up to $15M (Jan 2026), unrestricted cash ~$1.2M, restricted cash ~$1.7M, and long-term debt of ~$12.7M with most interest PIK until 2027.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

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Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) is a lifestyle brand management company that acquires, develops and markets consumer product brands spanning fashion, entertainment and home categories. The company works with designers, celebrities and entertainment properties to create branded apparel, accessories, jewelry and home décor collections. Its portfolio includes licensed and proprietary brands such as Judith Ripka, Isaac Mizrahi and Simple Joys by Carter’s, among others.

The company’s business model centers on sourcing creative talent and intellectual property, then leveraging an in-house product development team to design collections that are manufactured by third-party partners.

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