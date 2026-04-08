TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.9775. TeliaSonera shares last traded at $10.3375, with a volume of 1,828 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLSNY. Citigroup raised TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut TeliaSonera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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TeliaSonera Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. TeliaSonera had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts expect that TeliaSonera AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeliaSonera Company Profile

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TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) operates under the Telia Company brand as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company delivers a wide range of services, including mobile and fixed voice communications, broadband internet, television and streaming offerings, and enterprise-grade data and IP solutions. Its consumer segment focuses on mobile subscriptions, digital TV packages and home connectivity, while its business division provides managed network services, cloud platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The roots of TeliaSonera trace back to the 19th century with Sweden’s Royal Telegraph Agency and Finland’s national carrier, Sonera.

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