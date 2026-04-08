8,264 Shares in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Bought by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,264 shares of the premier technology solutions leader’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Q. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $44,200,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $19,338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $19,068,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $18,744,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $5,403,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Qnity Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Q stock opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.88.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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