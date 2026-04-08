Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 110.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 106,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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