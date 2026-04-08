Snider Financial Group Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Snider Financial Group owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12,968.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,544,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

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Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

FMDE opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $38.26.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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