Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $15.70 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 310,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,696,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProCore Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 53,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 151,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.