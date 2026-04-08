Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total value of $2,490,403.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,897,511.55. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,096.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $1,108.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,029.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $902.44 and a 52 week high of $1,218.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.01). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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