CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.91 and last traded at $78.7650, with a volume of 291074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Bank of America set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

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CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,129,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,276. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $316,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,779 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,983,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,048.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,460,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,213,000 after buying an additional 1,333,743 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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