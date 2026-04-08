GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.84 and last traded at $52.77. Approximately 110,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,252,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on GRAIL from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on GRAIL in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of GRAIL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GRAIL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

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GRAIL Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 4.62.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by $0.89. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 277.46%.The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $480,277.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,735.74. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $852,820.32. Following the transaction, the president owned 436,508 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,241.28. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 79,294 shares of company stock worth $3,955,224 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GRAIL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GRAIL by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after acquiring an additional 993,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GRAIL by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,385,000 after purchasing an additional 588,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GRAIL by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,418,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GRAIL by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,085,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 455,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth about $37,874,000.

About GRAIL

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GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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