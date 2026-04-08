Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Buys 3,396 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,847,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $224,663,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $198,249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 507,318 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $171,215,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $157,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.27.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $175.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.92. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total transaction of $715,247.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 396,745 shares of company stock worth $63,576,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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