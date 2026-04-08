Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.86 and last traded at GBX 2. Approximately 483,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 162,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.12.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a market cap of £3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -327.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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