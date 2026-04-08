Zacks Research Downgrades Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) to Strong Sell

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Prosus Price Performance

About Prosus

Shares of PROSY opened at $9.34 on Monday. Prosus has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

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Prosus is a global consumer internet group and investment company that focuses on creating and scaling technology businesses across classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, and e‑commerce. Formed as a publicly listed entity in 2019 out of the broader Naspers organization, Prosus combines operating platforms with long‑term strategic equity investments in digital companies, seeking to capture growth in online consumer services and financial technology.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of majority‑owned operating businesses and minority stakes in high‑growth internet companies.

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