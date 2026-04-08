Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Victrex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

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Victrex Company Profile

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Victrex plc is a UK-based specialist in high-performance polymer solutions, best known for its polyether ether ketone (PEEK) thermoplastic. Headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, the company focuses on the development, manufacture and global distribution of advanced polymer materials engineered for demanding environments. Victrex’s PEEK products deliver a combination of mechanical strength, chemical resistance and thermal stability, making them a preferred choice in sectors requiring long-term reliability under extreme conditions.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a range of PEEK-based offerings, including polymer granules, compounded resins and semi-finished shapes such as rods, tubes and sheets.

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