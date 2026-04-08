Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 471.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $803,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $588.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $409.79 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

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