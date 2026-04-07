Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $208.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.2609.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $208.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $148.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $233.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

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Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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