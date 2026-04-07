Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,218 Shares of AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 376,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 198,036 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $18,429,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,961,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,031,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter valued at about $16,360,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter valued at about $15,772,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AZZ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

AZZ Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.97 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

AZZ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total transaction of $3,182,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 158,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. The trade was a 13.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,728. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,080 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

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