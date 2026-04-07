Analysts Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $71.90

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus raised Eversource Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,780.23. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

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