Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.7143.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.5%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 1.57%.Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.45%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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