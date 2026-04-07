Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 19,108 Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 389.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 106,870 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

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