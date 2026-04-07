Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,222 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

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Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMDE opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $38.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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