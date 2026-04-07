Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 15,497 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Savvy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $310,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,101.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,383,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $56,378,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

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