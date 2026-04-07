Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Givaudan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Givaudan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Givaudan Stock Up 0.5%

Givaudan Company Profile

GVDNY stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43. Givaudan has a one year low of $65.97 and a one year high of $103.39.

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Givaudan is a Swiss-based global company that develops, manufactures and supplies flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients for a broad range of consumer products. The company’s core activities are organized around creating taste and scent solutions—ranging from fine fragrances and consumer-packaged goods scents to flavor systems for food and beverages and functional ingredients for personal care. Givaudan works with brand owners and manufacturers to design sensory experiences, improve product performance and meet formulation or regulatory requirements.

Its product and service offerings include bespoke fragrance creation, flavor formulation, natural ingredient sourcing, aroma chemicals, taste modulators and application support such as prototyping and sensory testing.

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