Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 3,972 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.65.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $1,184,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,800,043.90. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,092 shares of company stock valued at $62,724,725. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -353.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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