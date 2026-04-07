Sovran Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,113 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

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Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

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