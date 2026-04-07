Analysts Set American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Price Target at $145.25

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.25.

Several analysts have commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average is $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $222,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,160.10. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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