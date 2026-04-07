Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERII

Energy Recovery Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ERII opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 20,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $218,226.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 116,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,844.88. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $105,793.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,925.90. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 246,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,283 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,851,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,560 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 714,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 406,700 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $5,086,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 325,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,307,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 318,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.