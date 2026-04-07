iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

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iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

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