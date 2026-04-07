Financial Survey: Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) & Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Dakota Territory Resource”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $388.70 million 18.79 $240.01 million $1.18 29.96 Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Triple Flag Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals 61.74% 10.82% 10.53% Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Dakota Territory Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Triple Flag Precious Metals and Dakota Territory Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 4 6 2 2.83 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 0.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.78%. Given Dakota Territory Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Territory Resource is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Dakota Territory Resource on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure to gold, silver, nickel, copper, zinc, and lead. It holds a royalty interest in the Beta Hunt mine located in Pert, Wester Australia; the Camino Rojo gold and silver mine located in Mexico; the El Mochito polymetallic mine located in north-western Honduras; and La Colorada polymetallic mine located in Mexico. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Dakota Territory Resource

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Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering an area of approximately 19,500 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, South Dakota.

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